Move over pineapple, lemon is motif to wear this summer…

Forget lemonade, when life gives you lemons, its time to hit the shops – and with the current state of the world, we could all do with a spot of retail therapy.

And while we’re still obsessed with pineapple motifs, obvs, this season’s must have print is all about the lemon.

An easy way to make your wardrobe look summery and fun – we guarantee you’ll instantly look Italian with this designer- esque print.

A regular on the Dolce and Gabanna catwalk, lemon prints are the ultimate summer statement and, of course, the high street has caught on just in time.

Commit fully with H&M’s ruffled, lemon-print dress for £49.99, – an excellent could-be-D&G buy – any style with simple tan sandals and a basket bag for weekend shopping trips with the girls.

Or why not tick two trends off in one with Glamorous’ wide leg jumpsuit? Dress it up with barely-there heels and statement earrings for Friday night cocktails.

For a more understated approach, style a lemon emblazoned tee with jeans and trainers or jazz up a simple sundress with a lemon clutch.The possibilities are endless!

Either way, we promise you’ll look the zest of the bunch. See what we did there? Zest? Lemons? We’ll stop now…