While appearing on the The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week, Reese Witherspoon addressed everyone’s favourite topic of conversation: Legally Blonde 3.

And fans will be pleased to hear that Witherspoon is totally on board with revisiting her character of Elle Woods.

‘Yeah! I think it would be kind of cool to see her 15 years later. Like, what’s she doing now? What do you think? I don’t know. But I need a good idea,’ Witherspoon enthused.

‘She could be the President of the United States. She’d be the first female president!’ Corden suggested.

However Witherspoon had other ideas. ‘She could be a Supreme Court Justice, or she could be a really great, powerful attorney — or she could be in prison! She could be anything!’ the actress suggested.

The only question that remains is: when will the movie be happening?

In October 2015, we wrote…

During an appearance on Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe, Reese Witherspoon aka Elle Woods dropped some pretty big hints that a Legally Blonde 3 might just be in the works.

“I think we’re ready to see Elle and see what she’s up to lately,” said Reese.

“A lot of writers over the years have come up with difference ideas for it. I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women.

“I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office. President!”

Reese Witherspoon stars as Elle Woods alongside Bruiser the chihuahua

We like the sound of that.

When asked whether any official plans have been launched, though, Miss Witherspoon didn’t give anything away, insisting that we “Call MGM” if we want to find out more – and we just might have to.

Our last Legally Blonde fix came a whopping 12 years ago – and in 2013 co-star Jennifer Coolidge left us all devastated after revealing that Reese had turned down a potential third movie, which is why we can’t help but take her new optimistic attitude as a good sign.



Of course, the brains behind MGM will have to give the go ahead to a Legally Blonde 3, but if Elle herself has anything to do with it, we reckon she’ll have the MGM congress on her side in all but a bend and snap..

Come on Elle, you can do it.