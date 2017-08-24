Whatever next

She’s done lip kits. She’s done phone cases. She’s even got a whole fashion range with big sister Kendall. Today, though, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner launched what might be the most, erm, interesting merchandise of the lot: t-shirts featuring an image of her headless body.

Yep, if you long for Kylie’s curves as much as we do, her new t-shirts are made to look as though her body is yours. We’re just not quite sure the whole headless body superimposing head on t-shirt situ is our jam.

Check out @thekylieshop page to see all the new stuff dropping on KylieJennerShop.com on August 24th at 9am pst … #KYLIESHOP A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Kylie actually teased fans with an Insta post on Monday night, but the new line of tees- complete with bright blue, yellow, pink and blue options- landed online at The Kylie Shop today, along with the bikinis you can see Kylie wearing on said t-shirts. Add to that another T-shirt featuring Kylie (full body including head this time) in a pink bikini and thigh high black socks with pink heels. Well if you’ve got it flaunt it, eh?

Meanwhile, Kim’s online shop Kimoji stands strong with a phone case in the shape of her bod, a pool float in the shape of her behind, and the same as a phone charger. LOL.

We’re dying to see what Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney come up with. It’s only a matter of time…