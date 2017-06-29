The reality star has teamed up with Quay Australia to create a limited-edition sunglasses collection. And it's SO good.

Anything she puts her name to sells out quicker than a Zara jacket seen on OP, so we’re betting Kylie Jenner’s latest collaboration with Australian sunnies brand Quay will be no exception.

Teaming up to create a capsule collection of four different sunglasses styles, that not only look way more spenny than their £60 – £70 price tag but will also update your entire summer wardrobe in an instant.

The QUAYXKYLIE collection is, of course, modelled by Kylie herself who looks incredible. Shot against super bright backdrops with her trademark big lips and dark hair – Kylie looks every inch the A-Lister.

The collection includes jet black oversized shield-style sunnies, sportswear-inspired mirrored aviators, petite cat-eyes with bold red frames and yellow mirrored geometric frames (which are our faves btw).

Plus, each pair of sunglasses in the collection comes complete with a premium case and cleaning cloth. A must for keeping your shades clean on beachy breaks!

Kylie comments, “I’ve been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I’m so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans.” And we’re excited too!

Available from the 1tth July at QuayAustralia.co.uk – make sure you set a reminder on your phone now. They’re not going to be sticking around long!