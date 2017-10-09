We say yes…

The latest item causing a stir on our Insta feed? You’ve got Kylie Jenner to thank for this one. It’s essentially a crop top with a twist. Yes, the style savvy 20-year-old shared an Insta post to her impressive 98.5 million followers of her latest wardrobe hero piece and it’s quite literally got us all talking.

The best way to describe Kylie’s new staple is a cropped, crop top. Kylie slipped into a micro version of the already revealing separate, and much like any other daring Insta trend picked up by one of the Jenner sisters, ASOS has whipped up a striking alternative so we can all get in on the action. Said item is a cheery £20, comes in a black, fine knit finish with super-long sleeves and it’s the perfect piece for adding an unexpected edge to your incoming autumnal wardrobe.

It’s fair to say this one is not for the faint hearted. There’s really only one way to wear it, and that’s over a tee or body. Jeans, wide-leg trousers, vinyl skirts – you can pretty much style it up with whatever you like on the bottom half, once you’ve got the top part right.

Kylie wore her standout piece over a basic nude jersey body, to preserve her modesty and finished the statement look with a high rise, distressed jean and pair of equally chic perspex sunnies. So far, so Kylie.

Should you brave the divisive trend – and we really think you should – we’d suggest mirroring Kylie’s casual layered look and slinging yours on over a basic tee, Breton or fine roll neck knit to let your super-cropped, crop top take centre stage.

Or why not throw yours over a silky slip dress for a night out? Just add sky-high sock boots, super-sized earrings and a box clutch to finish.

The styling options are endless. Bravo, Kylie for introducing us to yet another winning trend.