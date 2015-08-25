Kristen Stewart To Play Coco Chanel In New Film

Kristen Stewart has been one of Karl Lagerfeld’s favourite girls for years, always sitting front row at Chanel shows and appearing in campaigns for the brand. And now his muse is taking things one step further, appearing in a film about Coco Chanel directed by the designer himself.

The short film will play at Chanel’s Metiers d’Arts show which will take place in Rome on December 1st.

Interestingly, Kristen isn’t actually playing Coco Chanel but is playing an actress who is playing Coco Chanel in a yet-to-be-made biopic about her life. Much of the movie reportedly takes place in the would-be director’s office and the corridor outside it.

Kristen strutting her stuff in Chanel’s latest show and wearing Chanel on the red carpet. Image: Rex

Karl revealed that Kristen played the actress as having a very difficult personality and did it very well:

“She played it really, really mean. You only see her in tests and she’s complaining about everything. She’s mean with the director; mean with the producer.”

The film looks to take a very different role than many others have regarding Coco Chanel’s life with this interesting spin. And we’re sure Kristen was the perfect lady to play the role as one of Chanel’s best-known muses.

Kristen Stewart in the Chanel autumn/winter couture 2015 show. Image: Rex

Also featuring in the film is Geraldine Chaplin – who has played a middle-aged Coco Chanel in previous short films – and Harper’s Bazaar editor Laura Brown who will play an American journalist.

The designer said about the film, “They make so many movies about Chanel, why can’t I make one?” Quite right Karl, quite right!

We’re not sure we can wait until December.

By Amy de Klerk