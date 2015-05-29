North West And Penelope Disick Are So Cute In Tutus

Kim Kardashian accompanies North West and Penelope Disick to their ballet class. Awww
By

So. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian‘s daughters must be two of the cutest celebrity kids EVER.

The sisters were snapped taking North West and Penelope Disick to a ballet class in LA yesterday, and the photos are simply ah-dorable.

Kim Kardashian carries her daughter North West to her ballet class North West looks very excited about her lesson

 

Kim’s little girl North, one, and Kourtney’s two-year-old Penelope had been dressed in matching monochrome tutus. North’s was black while Penelope’s was white.

Yep. North WASN’T the one in black! And doesn’t she suit a paler colour?

Kim and her hubby Kanye West are well-known for dressing their daughter in dark hues, although it seems her ballet classes are a little different. She’s previously worn an adorable pink dance costume.

Kim Kardashian with daughter North in a black outfit North West is often dressed in black

 

North’s white frock had been paired with a teeny matching jacket – but this wasn’t any old ballet outfit. Kim later captioned a Twitter shot of the toddler: ‘Ballet in Balmain.’

Is it weird to be jealous of a 23-month-old’s wardrobe?!

Penelope – whose dad is Kourtney’s long-term partner Scott Disick – looked just as sweet in her pouffy skirt and mesh top combo.

Both girls were sporting classic ballerina up-dos and mini dance shoes.

Their mums were just as stylish as they escorted them to their lesson. Kim, 34, went for an opposite look to her tot in head-to-toe black.

Kim Kardashian takes her daughter North West to her ballet class Kim Kardashian rocks an all-black ensemble

 

She’d paired black skinnies with a printed vest and a leather jacket. The reality star had accessorised with peeptoe boots, large sunnies and simple jewellery.

Mother-of-three Kourtney, 36, was gorge in a navy jumpsuit and gladiator sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian takes her daughter Penelope Disick to her ballet class Kourtney Kardashian works a chic jumpsuit

 

The most heart-melting part of North and Penelope’s outing came when they appeared to practise their moves en route.

North could be seen stretching out her arms in a pirouette pose while Penelope kicked her legs.

North West and Penelope Disick show off their dance moves North West and Penelope Disick’s ballet moves are adorable

 

We must say, we’re pretty impressed with their skills. Awww.