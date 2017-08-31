Knee High Boots: The Best Of The High Street

13 images

Knee high boots are the perfect day-to-night footwear essential. From heels to flats, suede to leather, we take a look at all the best long boots out there.

There’s no doubt about it, knee high boots are having a bit of fashion moment right now.

From thigh high heeled beauties, to super practical-come-stylish flats, boots that pack a bit of height are shooting to the very top of our lust list this season and we can’t wait to shop the trend. And yes, whilst we all mourn the end of the summer months, there’s something very exciting about selecting those all-important fall staples to be worn day after day once the weather turns cooler – and luckily for us, the long boot trend is one that will take us all the way into next year and beyond.

And the great thing about investing in a pair of long boots is that there really is a style to suit every shape and budget, plus, you’ll be spending the rest of the season feeling so snug in your new signature boots that you won’t even notice that it’s miserable outside. Happy days.

Channel your inner ’70s diva with a pair of tan or mink coloured suede platform boots like the ones we found in L.K Bennett. Pair with a patch pocket denim midi skirt and a super soft roll-neck sweater for ultimate That ’70s Show vibes, or else embrace a more rockster edge by teaming with leather shorts and an oversized boyfriend knit. Just don’t forget a signature lip.

A flat, classic riding boot like those we saw in Zara will provide the perfect winter office update when worn with a jacquard print skirt and blazer, and will also look just as sophisticated when dressed down at the weekends over skinny jeans and your favourite plaid overshirt. Of course, you can’t go far wrong with a basic black colourway, but don’t be frightened to embrace prints such as snake or leopard if you want to add a bit more interest to a dark seasonal wardrobe.

And don’t forget, a heeled long boot will also help work your capsule wardrobe that bit harder once the busy party season rolls around. Especially a bold Balenciaga inspired sock boot like these could-be-catwalk styles from Office.

So here we are ladies, all the best knee high boots from the high street and beyond. Happy shopping.