Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Assets In Givenchy

Kim Kardashian propelled herself back into the spotlight last night as she arrived at the Paris premiere of Mademoiselle C wearing her most risqué outfit yet.

The reality star, who gave birth to baby North West just four months ago, showed off her glorious post-pregnancy form in a billowing black dress designed by Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci.

Leaving little to the imagination, the LBD featured daring drapery, a cummerbund-style sash and a neckline so plunging, we’re pretty sure Marilyn Monroe would have blushed.

Kim wore the bespoke creation with confidence and finished off her look with peep-toe ankle boots and ’90s-style deep mulberry lipstick.

After posting a sultry selfie on her Instagram with designer and good friend Riccardo, new mum Kim was proudly on his arm throughout the evening. As the designer behind that floral dress, he is no stranger to dressing Kim controversially and has publically defended the star in the past, saying: “She was the most beautiful pregnant woman I dressed in my career.”

By Debi Simpson

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!