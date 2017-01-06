Kim Kardashian Causes Searches For Ripped Jeans To Rise By 3,650%

Turns out, Kim Kardashian's not letting those OTT ripped jeans stay in 2016...

Whether you like her outfits or not, Kim Kardashian has always been a bit of a trend-setter.

Remember when she started rocking mesh bodysuits under jeans, and suddenly everyone was wearing them? And camel duster coats to smarten up her look? Duster coats = suddenly EVERYWHERE. And don’t even get us started on sock boots…

Basically, her influence is massive. And that was proved yet again when she posted a Snapchat last night of her OTT ripped jeans that she grew so fond of last year.

The 36-year-old took to the social media app to show that she’s well and truly bringing the trend of seriously distressed denim into 2017, writing simply: ‘Torn’.

She was later seen out in Bel Air working said jeans, which she teamed with perspex strappy Yeezy sandals and a black Chrome Hearts zip up hoodie.

Kim leaving a hotel in Belair, today! 🔥😍 – She's wearing a Chrome Hearts Zip Up Hoodie, and a pair of Yeezy Season 4 Mules! ✨ A photo posted by Kardashian/Jenner Outfits🔹 (@kdashclothes) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Kim got into super ripped jeans last year, with the love for the trend having since spread to pretty much all of her sisters – Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall have all been pictured in similar super ripped creations.

And just 24 hours after Kim was seen out in these badboys, Google searches for Kim Kardashian’s ripped jeans soared by a whopping 3,650%. See? THAT’S the Kimmy effect.

Boohoo Ripped And Distressed Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans, £25

To work the trend for yourself, try these distressed boyfriend jeans for a super slouchy effect. Team with trainers and a crisp white shirt for perfect weekend cool.