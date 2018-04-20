Kim Kardashian Just Announced That She And Her Sisters Are Closing DASH

The family have some news...

By Anna Francis

Kim Kardashian has made a big family announcement, and it’s left many fans pretty gutted.

The reality star revealed via her website on Thursday that she and sisters Kourtney and Khloe have decided to close their DASH fashion stores, which they first opened back in 2006.

‘After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,’ Kim, 37, wrote in a post she labelled a ‘bittersweet announcement’.

‘We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our “Dash Dolls” spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.’

Kim went on to suggest that they’ve made the decision so that they can focus on their other ventures as well as family lives.

‘We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually,’ she explained. ‘We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families.

‘We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories.

‘And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!’

The news has been met with sadness from many of the family’s followers.

‘Omg this is an end of an era,’ one admirer wrote on social media, whilst another said: ‘NOOOOOOOO @dashboutique we will miss you so much.’

And one added: ‘Awwwww I’m so sad to hear this!’

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe opened the first DASH store – which sold high-end designer clothes – in California in 2006 and went on to launch shops in Miami and New York.

Fortunately for fans the boutiques will remain open until 28 May while the website will cease trading after 20 May.

It’s come at a pretty busy time for the ladies, what with 33-year-old Khloe having given birth to her baby daughter True last week.

Kim and Kourtney, 39, have also got their hands full juggling business projects with looking after their children.

Fortunately for those disappointed by the end of DASH, there’ll be plenty more Kardashian action on our screens soon as the fam are reportedly filming yet another series of their show.