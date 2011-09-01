Kim Kardashian And Sis Kourtney Party In New York
Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian have begun filming in New York, and in honour of Kim Kardashian and new hubby Kris Humphries, a night of style and glamour has been thrown to welcome the newlyweds!
Kim looked like Hollywood royalty in a champagne coloured fishtail dress, while Kourtney Kardashian opted for a little black dress.
The girls are super-busy with the launch of their new clothing line, which is available in US store Sears.
The Kardashian Collection will feature lingerie and clothing, and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shot the ad campaign with top photographer Annie Lebovitz. Those girls never stop! RS
