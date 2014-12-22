Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Front Balmain

Instagram: @BalmainParis

Ok, so Kim Kardashian has almost broken the internet again, and this time with husband Kanye West in tow.

In their bid for world domination, the world’s power couple have taken another step upward, announcing themselves as the faces of Balmain’s SS15 campaign.

Kanye’s love of fashion is no secret; with his rumoured insistence on wearing only unique designs and one-off pieces, he has a handful of close Designer friends. Kim Kardashian has fast become a style icon in her own right, with a cult-like following racking up to over 48 Million social media fans, hanging on her every outfit.

So it makes complete sense that the pair would be snapped up by a fashion power house. And what better match than Balmain who has become a firm family favourite, famously worn by the Kardashian herself numerous times, including her instantly recognisable Paris hen night party dress, and in her latest ELLE cover shoot.

Talking about keeping it in the family, the designer is also a firm favourite of younger supermodel sister, Kendall. This year’s rising model star walked for the Parisian fashion house in their SS15 show, to which KimYe sat in the FROW (wearing the desinger, naturally). Both sisters also owned the Model Army attire backstage.

And as for this gorgeous married couple, the pair were spotted out in New York wearing matching Balmain tailoring about a month ago. We should have guessed!

Written by Laura Jane Turner