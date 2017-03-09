The reality star looking flaming hot in the snap

Yesterday was International Women’s Day and women all over the world did their best to join and support the incredible celebration. Including Khloe Kardashian who did so by slipping on a red dress!

Red was THE colour to wear on IWD if you wanted people to know you were supporting all the amazing women who inspire from all around the world. And KoKo’s dress was all kinds of inspiring.

Khloe’s Revenge Body is #goals

Vibes A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Khloe, who is currently the star and host of Revenge Body, looked sensational in the bandage dress which featured a deep-V plunge and built-in choker. The dress is one of the hardest to pull off but Khloe did it with ease. Look at that bod! Total #gymspo right there.

Her hair and make-up were equally impressive. Super glow with fluffy lashes and the beaches waves, we’re in full crush mode on Khloe Kardashian right now. You go girl!