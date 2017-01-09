Kendall And Kylie Jenner Enjoy Date Night At The Golden Globes After Party

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenners pulled out all of the stops for an uber glam appearance...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepped out together for NBCUniversal’s 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA. And we really need to just take a moment to appreciate their outfits.

Kylie rocked what seems to have become her red carpet staple, opting for an embellished semi-sheer number complete with nude cut-outs. Her floor-sweeper boasted a sexy thigh split and a plunging neckline.

See: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Were Goals At The Golden Globes

There’s been a lot of speculation around the 19-year-old’s evolving curves, and we have a feeling that these new photos will do nothing to dampen those surgery rumours, despite the fact that KJ puts her shape down to weight gain and good bras.

See: Brad Pitt Made A Surprise Appearance At The Golden Globes

She looks so gorgeous🔥😍 #kyliejenner A photo posted by K Y L I E . V O G U E (@kylie.vogue) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s glam included heavy contouring (we wouldn’t expect anything less) and a pinky nude lip, and she wore her hair in a sleek top knot.

Slay.

sister date 👭 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

The sisters seem to have coordinated, with Kendall choosing a copper gown that also incorporated a thigh split. Her raven hair matched her younger sibling’s, transforming the humble bun into a trendy party ‘do.

Now, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian/Jenner appearance if we weren’t given a backstage glimpse through Snapchat, and these ladies did not disappoint.

See: 6 Things You Missed From The Golden Globes 2017

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

Kylie took the camera – and her followers – along with her, announcing her arrival to the Hollywood bash by saying, ‘we’re a little late to the Golden Globes…’

The 19-year-old cosied up to BFF Hailey Baldwin, whilst also showing off her incredible sequinned gown from every possible angle in the mirror. What’s a girls’ night out without a toilet selfie, eh?

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

Kendall followed suit, Snapchatting a short clip from her make-up chair before revealing the product responsible for her enviable glow, Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess.

that @esteelauder glow 💋 A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

Way to steal the show, ladies.