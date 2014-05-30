Kendall Jenner Steals Sister Kim’s Signature Beauty Look

Kendall Jenner has a whole family full of gorgeous goddesses to nick make-up tips from, so it’s no wonder she’s been taking inspiration from one of the most flawless Kardashian sisters of them all.

The 18-year-old model-in-the-making uploaded an Instagram snap of her looking cool and casual sitting crossed legged in black skinnies and an oversized navy tee after a stint in the make-up chair.

Boasting thick, glossy waves, dark smokey eyes, heavily contoured cheeks and a pale pink pout, Kendall had her half-sister Kim’s signature beauty look down to a T.

‘A huge trend that I love every spring and summer is the classic nude lip’, Kim recently wrote on her beauty blog. ‘I love that it’s relaxed and soft, but can still be really sexy. It looks great with a smoky eye, or sometimes I like to keep it more natural with light eye-makeup and loose, wavy hair.’

Someone’s clearly been taking notes!

Do you think Kendall is morphing into her big sis? Let us know below…

By Robyn Munson

