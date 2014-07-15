Kendall Jenner Rocks Wet Hair And Lingerie For Love Magazine

Kendall Jenner has proved her killer model credentials once again in a brand new shoot for edgy cult publication Love Magazine.

Fresh off the Couture Paris Fashion Week runway, the 18-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star unveiled a sizzling black-and-white shot on from the moody sequence captured by Mario Sorrenti.

Wearing a black leather lingerie set over patterned stockings and flaunting her toned physique whilst working dripping wet hair, Kendall looks fiercer than fierce as the mag’s hot new cover star.

‘Me by @kegrand and #MarioSorrenti for @thelovemagazine,’ she captioned the Instagram snap.

Love Magazine’s editor-in-chief Katie Grand recently praised the reality TV star, telling Models.com: ‘Kendall is not only one of our cover stars, but one of the breakthrough faces of the season, who I loved so much that I asked her to model in three of our stories this issue. ‘

We can’t wait to see it in full!

By Robyn Munson

