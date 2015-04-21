Topshop Utility All-In-One, £55

*Sigh.* We wish we all looked as good as Kendall Jenner post-festival.

After spending two riotous weekends partying in the desert at cult fash festival Coachella, the model appeared to be in need of a bit of retail therapy yesterday.

Accompanied by older sis Kourtney Kardashian’s fella Scott Disick, Kendall hit Barney’s NY in Beverly Hills (picking up some more Victoria Beckham goodies, perhaps?), looking stylish and without a flicker of post-festi blues – how DOES she do it?

We’re particularly loving the fact that Kendall is embracing the current penchant for all things military with her sleeveless khaki jumpsuit, and luckily the high street is marching to the same beat (see our top pick from Topshop).

Accessorised simply with Chanel espadrilles and gold-tinted aviators, the 19-year-old cut a rather fabulous figure with her tousled topknot and navy Celine tote… especially considering she probably hasn’t had a decent nights sleep in days!

However, we feel that we do need to point out that Kendall was far from waiting around (feeling wretched and a bit unwashed) in a grotty field for the next free bus out of the festival, oh no, this young lady made her exit in style – on a private jet.

Of course she did! And, if her Instagram is to be believed, it looks like she may have had a travel buddy along for the ride. It’s no secret that herself and Justin Beiber apparently shared a few ‘moments’ at Coachella, but it looks as though the two may have also split the jet fare home….

(We’re pretty sure that’s Justin’s dog Esther sat on Kendall’s lap there).

Either way, we salute you Kendall, a) for the gorgeous jumpsuit, and b) for managing to look so perfect after two straight weekends partying. Any tips?

