People Are NOT Happy That Kendall Jenner Has Been Named ‘Fashion Icon of the Decade’

Can she do anything right?



Following on from that Pepsi ad, Kendall Jenner has found herself embroiled another controversy. Poor Kendall!

Yesterday it was announced that Kendall would be awarded a prestigious accolade at Daily Front Row’s upcoming 2017 Fashion Media Awards. Not just any award, Kendall will be receiving the highly prized title of ‘Fashion Icon of the Decade’ at the all-star party on September 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown New York.

Joining a line-up of A-list honorees – including legendary photographer Mario Testino, Girls creator Lena Dunham and male model Jordan Barrett – it should have been a big moment of celebration for Kendall .

However, already the star is facing a major backlash on social media. The 21-year-old is being slated for being too young to take home such an honour. After all, a decade ago Kendall was just 11 and her fashion career didn’t kick off until she bagged her first modelling gig aged 14. While now her fashion icon status is well and truly cemented, it’s only been in the last five years or so that she has really made it as a style star.

Naturally people weren’t shy about calling out Kendall, and some got pretty harsh on Twitter.

The hashtag #Kendull started appearing.

Slightly unnecessary, no? Especially considering she didn’t even ask for the title.

People were quick to suggest she had robbed Rihanna of her big moment.

Or maybe, Kris Jenner had something to do with it?

However, luckily for Kendall, her loyal fans stood up for their star.