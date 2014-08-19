Kelly Osbourne’s Secret Hair Wardrobe Is Pretty Impressive

Kelly Osbourne is one of the biggest hair chameleons we know. And what she’s about to show you may blow your mind slightly…

We’ve seen the Fashion Police judge changing up her lilac locks loads recently – from the tattooed buzz undercut to the plaited mohawk, it’s been a cool carousel of edgy ‘dos.

And now we know her secret.

The 29-year-old shared an Instagram snap of her sat in a sea of wigs, buns, plaits and wavy hair pieces in a whole range of purple and pink hues, captioned: ‘I do love a good wig!’

We have to admit, we’re a little bit jealous. We’d love a box of weaves to change up our colourful dip-dye with.

High-volume topknot one day, waist-grazing mermaid plait the next? Yes please!

Now we know about this secret weave wardrobe, we’re going to be expecting big things in the hair department Kell. Just so you know…

By Robyn Munson