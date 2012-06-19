Keira Knightley’s Floral Fashion Off!

LA had a floral influx at the Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World premiere last night! Whilst newly engaged Keira Knightley looked quite the English rose in a floral embroidered Valentino gown, (loving her floral hairband BTW) US actress Gillian Jacobs worked oriental florals in a lotus print Geisha style skirt. Take a look at how the skirt lining matches her belt – now that’s designer detailing! Look’s like the leg split trend has made a firm fashion comeback, too – well it’s the perfect way to flash our pins in between seasons. Spray tan, anyone? HE

VIDEO: Scroll down to watch an interview with Keira Knightley about her new film Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World…