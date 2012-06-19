Gillian Jacobs and Keira Knightley Go Floral Fabulous at The Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World premiere
<!-- Start of Brightcove Player --> <div style="display:none"> </div> <!-- By use of this code snippet, I agree to the Brightcove Publisher T and C found at https://accounts.brightcove.com/en/terms-and-conditions/. --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.js"></script> <object id="myExperience1696202140001" class="BrightcoveExperience"> <param name="bgcolor" value="#FFFFFF" /> <param name="width" value="650" /> <param name="height" value="630" /> <param name="playerID" value="67000475001" /> <param name="playerKey" value="AQ~~,AAAACX9tJQk~,z4WH5L4Ha_e7nuEvThr1TtmSOgm3UfkG" /> <param name="isVid" value="true" /> <param name="dynamicStreaming" value="true" /> <param name="@videoPlayer" value="1696202140001" /> </object> <!-- This script tag will cause the Brightcove Players defined above it to be created as soon as the line is read by the browser. If you wish to have the player instantiated only after the rest of the HTML is processed and the page load is complete, remove the line. --> <script type="text/javascript">brightcove.createExperiences();</script> <!-- End of Brightcove Player -->

Keira Knightley’s Floral Fashion Off!

By

LA had a floral influx at the Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World premiere last night! Whilst newly engaged Keira Knightley looked quite the English rose in a floral embroidered Valentino gown, (loving her floral hairband BTW) US actress Gillian Jacobs worked oriental florals in a lotus print Geisha style skirt. Take a look at how the skirt lining matches her belt – now that’s designer detailing! Look’s like the leg split trend has made a firm fashion comeback, too – well it’s the perfect way to flash our pins in between seasons. Spray tan, anyone? HE

VIDEO: Scroll down to watch an interview with Keira Knightley about her new film Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World