Keira Knightley has been off the fashion radar of late, but wow is she back!

Looking absolutely gorgeous at Venice Film Festival 2011 to promote her film A Dangerous Method, Kiera wore a printed Mary Katrantzou dress with nude platforms and cat-eye sunnies.

We love this look so much it could possibly be our fave dress from Venice so far – that’s one hell of a comeback, Kiera! RS