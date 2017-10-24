THIS Is How To Keep Your Trainers Clean

So simple...

We all love a pair of white trainers. But keeping them that way? It’s no mean feat.

Luckily, there’s a new hack to ensure your trophy kicks remain box fresh for longer.

This genius solution means you can wear those beloved Stan Smith’s on repeat, because once they’ve lost their newness (and let’s face it, even the most careful wearer can’t keep theirs fresh for long) you can simply give them the Twitter-inspired once-over thanks to this top trick.

See: Black Friday Trainer Deals To Bookmark Now

Twitter user @sarahtraceyy explained her simple hack and it’s so easy you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it sooner.

She explains, ‘Rinse shoes, mix 1:1.5 of baking soda & detergent, scrub w toothbrush, let it sit for a while, rinse, put in washer, baby powder/dry’.

Got it? Good. So all you need is a quick mix of said cleaning products, throw ‘em in the wash, sprinkle a little baby powder and voila. Squeaky clean sneakers with minimal effort, and minimal spend. It’s a win-win.

See: This Is Officially The Most Searched Trainer

We’ve all no doubt attempted (and failed) to give our fave trainers a refresh once before (wet wipe, tooth paste, CIF – you name it, we’ve definitely tried it) but there’s no arguing with this clever method.

To back her game-changing hack, an impressive before and after snap was uploaded, captioned ‘I am a miracle worker’. And we couldn’t agree more. The well-worn pair of Converse had clearly seen better days –a familiar sight for most, no doubt – and the after shot was so impressive, and such a transformation, it left us racing to the nearest supermarket to stock up and try it out for ourselves.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Still not convinced? Try it today and totally transform your trainers in time for the weekend.