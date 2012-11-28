Katy Perry Shows Her Dark Side At Unicef Snowflake Ball

Katy Perry joined the likes of Selena Gomez and Girls actress Allison Williams at the Unicef Snowflake ball held in New York last night. Katy dominated the red carpet in this gothic Naeem Kahn dress, complete with a matching floor length chiffon cape – wowzers.

She worked the midnight blue ensemble with some killer bling in the shape of these Lorraine Schwartz crystal earrings and cuff. With the added poker straight black do and smokey eyes, Katy managed to pull of the gothic goddess look without looking like she’d missed Halloween by a month. Stick to your dark side Katy it suits you! We’re so taking these vampy tips with us to party season. PS