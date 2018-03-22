Kate Upton Wore A Naked Dress To Her Wedding, And It’s Stunning

If you’ve got it, flaunt it…

From the editors of InStyle UK

Kate Upton may have shimmied down the aisle last November but just like any bride, the model-turned-actress is still sharing snapshots from her big day. This time, she’s revealed her ever-so sheer evening ensemble.

For her medieval church wedding set in the heart of Tuscany, Kate was the epitome of an angelic bride. Wearing a Valentino gown that could have been plucked from a mid-century couture house, it encased her famous assets to perfection.

💃🏼🕺🏻 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 20, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

See: Celebrity Weddings: The Biggest And The Best

But come the evening Kate was back to her siren best, wearing a rather sheer floor-length sequin encrusted number, to cut her cake and dance her way into the rest of her life. The dress itself was a custom-made number from the studio of Christy Rilling and if it wasn’t revealing enough there was split hem for extra measure.

Following her wedding to baseball ace Justin Verlander, Kate told Vogue US: ‘I had such a great time creating the fashion story for my wedding weekend! For my ceremony dress, I had the pleasure of collaborating with the fantastic team at Valentino. They are the best at creating delicate, beautiful lace and details, and their Italian heritage kept the fashion and feel authentic to our venue. The design process was extremely collaborative, so I was able to really include my personal style and create my dream dress.’

Late night look A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Even if you have Valentino designing a gown for your big day it turns out one still can’t resist mixing it up for the evening events.

What a bride you were Kate Upton. This is the definition of a ‘babeing bride’.