Kate Moss Gets To Work On Her Topshop SS14 Collection

Kate Moss is already designing her SS14 collection for Topshop, due to hit stores next April (put it in your diaries, pronto), and her close friend and stylist Katy England has given a cheeky inside look at the supermodel’s design process.

‘She’s completely designing it. She’s really doing it herself and, what’s more, she’s really good at it,’ Katy said.

It may have been three-and-a-half years since Ms Moss rolled out a range for the high-street brand, but Katy thinks the model mum-of-one is more than up to the challenge of yet another collection. We don’t know about you, but we’re counting down the months.

Topshop announced the news of Kate’s return last month, revealing Kate will ‘deliver a new take on her style inspirations and unrivalled position as the true British fashion icon’.

The new Kate Moss collection for SS14 will be sold in Topshop stores globally and through Topshop.com, and we’re already predicting a sell-out…

By Harriet Davey

