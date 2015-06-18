Chloe Green Defends Kate Moss After That easyJet Incident

Photos: Instagram @SadieLizaFrost/Rex

A fortnight after Kate Moss was allegedly escorted off an easyJet flight for “disurptive” behaviour, Topshop heriess Chloe Green has jumped to the supermodel’s defence, telling the Daily Mirror that the model just gets ‘excitable’ when she travels.

“I really think they handled it badly as an airline,” she says. “I’ve travelled with Kate a few times and although she can be quite loud and excitable, it’s always in a playful way.”

Going one step further, Green suggested that the sitiuation was blown out of proporotion because of Kate’s profile: “Had it been any other passenger, it would’ve been a non-story. The whole issue was blown out of proportion and people need to remember that when you’re a celebrity, you’re also a target. People will always try to embellish it.”

The incident took place on a flight, as the 41 year-old made her way back from Sadie Frost’s birthday party in Turkey. Moss was allegedly met by police at London’s Luton Airport who escorted her off the plane.

A Bedfordshire police spokesman confirmed that, “The passenger has been reported as being disruptive on the flight. Officers attended and escorted the passenger from the plane. No formal complaints were made against her and she was not arrested.”

Kate had been celebrating close pal, Sadie Frost’s 50th birthday which had taken place at a luxury spa in Bodrum, Turkey. Ms Frost was keeping her Instagram followers updated on the fun holiday, including this snap of them sunning themselves on loungers at the end of the holiday.

Kate Moss on holiday with Sadie Frost.

She also posted this snap of the supermodel dressed in striped pyjamas, a leather handbag and sunnies, captioning it, “Morning!! Perfect breakfast attire!!”

Kate Moss at the spa with Sadie Frost.

The girls’ holiday certainly looked like fun but exactly what took place on the flight we cannot be sure, although one of the passengers aboard the plane gave an insight, explaining to the Daily Mail:

“She was not aggressive to anyone and was funny really, the easyJet crew was acting out of proportion.”

Kate recently spoke out about her appearance in the press, stating that she would compare herself to the likes of Kerry Katona or Katie Price in how many column inches she garners and she’s definitely hit the headlines again today. However, the supermodel is showing no signs of slowing down professionally – it was announced just a few weeks ago that Kate will be fronting Mango’s latest campaign with fellow supermodel Cara Delevingne.

By Amy de Klerk