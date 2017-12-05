We’ve Found A Similar Version Of Kate Middleton’s Zara Checked Coat
And it's even cheaper...
From the editors of Marie Claire UK
Words by Chloe MacDonnell
When Kate Middleton was photographed earlier this week arriving at London’s St. Pancras station in a checked grey coat from Zara, it immediately sold out. It’s hardly surprising – we all know the powers of the Kate Middleton effect.
Plaid, and featuring a lapel collar and an oversized button it’s totally on-trend. Plus as Kate proved, is the type of coat that goes with everything. In her case, she decided to pair it with a grey roll-neck, slim-fit black jeans, black boots and a Polly Push Lock handbag from Mulberry. Simple and chic, no wonder it sold out within hours.
However, if you’re still hankering after it we’ve found a similar version and it’s even cheaper.
Say hello to this checked tailored version from River Island.
Priced at only £75 it’s of a similar style with neat lapels and a button placket.
We need this in our lives. NOW.