Kate Middleton Wows Wimbledon In High Street

L.K.Bennett Midi Dress, £250

Oh, K-Middy. How we (and the entire planet) love your eye for a high street wonder buy. And, as the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Wimbledon today, it was clear that we all had yet another excuse to go shopping. Yep, Kate’s red, short sleeved midi is from one of her favourite haunts, L.K.Bennett, and- gasp- it’s still in stock!

We can’t promise that it’ll hang around for long, and at £250 is a definite investment buy, but (if it makes you feel any better) it’s got incredible cost-per-wear potential. No, really- think about all the things this dress could do. It could revolutionise your work wardrobe, make after-dark dressing incredibly elegant or even give you the wedding guest dress of your dreams. Plus, it’ll last forever. See? Total investment.



While Kate looks good in just about anything, this frock is actually a suits-all buy thanks to the short sleeves, slightly flared skirt and longer length. It’s the perfect partner for your classic courts, but will look just as good with pointed flats, too. Honestly, we could go on…

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a joke at Wimbledon

Kate teamed her midi with a leopard print box clutch, but thanks to the block colour of this frock, it’ll go with just about anything. The Duchess might just be the world’s expert at mixing high end labels with high street buys; for Princess Charlotte’s christening at the weekend, Kate chose her favourite Brit designer, McQueen.



We suggest you hurry off to L.K.Bennett immediately; Kate has a history of causing websites to crash due to overwhelming demand for her outfits. But if you have no luck online, you could always head to your local store to see if there are any in stock.

To top it all off, the Duchess finished her look off with some very affordable earrings. These amazing gold-plated, circular earrings from Mirabelle are just £30 – not bad for a princess’ budget hey? You can shop them here.

Mirabelle Lolita Earrings, £30

It certainly doesn’t look as if ‘The Kate Effect’ is going anywhere fast…