The 'Kate Effect' strikes again!

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe always induces frantic shopping sprees – remember that checked Hobbs dress that sold out in a matter of minutes after Kate was spotted in it?! – but this time you can snap up her off-duty look for less than £50. Yes, really.

Recently we’ve noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge has traded in her signature nude LK Bennett heels for white Superga trainers – clearly Kate’s a fan of comfort just as much as us!

Following a string of outings in the white canvas pumps, the Duchess proves that whether she’s on, or off, duty she always looks chic. With perfect hair. Srsly, does she ever have a bad hair day?!

And, as predicted, sales of the shoe have doubled since the Duchess snapped up a pair!

The 35-year-old royal was pictured wearing the lace-up pumps when she visited the Sail and Life Training Society in Victoria, and then again in the run up to the London Marathon during her promotion of the Heads Together Campaign along with her husband and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

The royal kept it casual and styled her sneakers with black skinny jeans and a nautical striped top.

The mother-of-two was then spotted wearing the tennis-style shoes yet again on the day of the London marathon as she cheered from the side lines.

She even wore the cult shoe for an intimate black and white family portrait that appears alongside Prince William’s interview in the new issue of GQ.

The White 2750 Cotu Classics, from Italian brand Superga, have a huge celebrity following, with Alexa Chung, Karlie Kloss and Emma Watson all owning a pair of the timeless style.

Style with a floaty floral tea dress and (our favourite bag of the season) a basket bag – or take Kate’s lead and wear yours with skinny jeans and a simple Breton.

Flying off the shelves, pick up your pair here.

