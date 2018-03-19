The Touching Significance Behind Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day Outfit

By Molly West

From the editors of Woman & Home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at the weekend, in one of the Duchess’s final engagements before she’s due to give birth.

The royal couple visited the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards in London, of which William is Colonel, on Saturday. And as ever, Catherine made sure she was dressed appropriately for the occasion.

She chose to wear a green Catherine Walker coat with a fur collar and matching cuffs, something she recycled from her recent royal tour in Sweden.

To accessorise, the Duchess chose a simple pair of black heels and a Gina Foster hat, which she previously wore for St Patrick’s Day in 2014.

However, it was perhaps the smallest of all her accessories that were perhaps the most significant – the stunning drop earrings she wore to complement the outfit.

The £3,500 tourmaline, diamond and amethyst earrings are not only beautiful but also have a lot of meaning attached to them, as they were reportedly made to celebrate the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

They were designed by luxury jeweller Kiki McDonough, but it is not known who gave them to Kate.

During their visit, Catherine and William greeted 350 soldiers as well as their official mascot, Domhnall the Irish Wolfhound.

Due to the difficult weather, Domhnall’s handler Aidan Cathcart was concerned he might not behave, saying: ‘He is the first guy on the parade. He’s the main guy.’

However, all seemed to go to plan and Catherine sweetly fastened a shamrock to the mascot, who she has become quite familiar with over the years of attending the parade.

The couple managed to escape the cold weather by attending the Guardsman’s Lunch, where the Duke of Cambridge happily sipped on a pint of Guinness, but heavily pregnant Catherine stuck to water.

This will be one of the very last public appearances from the Duchess, as she is due to give birth to her third child in a matter of weeks.

Ahead of the birth, the Royal Family has created a new webpage dedicated to the baby, which will provide updates on the birth ‘as they become available’.