Kate Middleton Actually Had A Second Wedding Dress And It’s Beautiful

Spoiler: It is absolutely stunning.

It would be seriously hard to argue that Kate Middleton didn’t look absolutely beautiful in her wedding dress when she married Prince William in 2011.

How could you forget her custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, with it’s lace, long sleeves and lengthy train took the world’s breath away as Kate said ‘I do’ to her real-life prince.

Kate became every bride’s inspo, and we’re getting emotional just remembering it, tbh.

But it turns out the Duchess of Cambridge actually had a second wedding dress that nobody really knew much about…

Proving that she was more similar to other brides than you may have thought, Kate had a second dress to change in to after the ceremony.

For her reception, Kate swapped the lace number for an equally as gorgeous gown…

And didn’t she look sensational!?

We are so in awe of her.

Like her first dress, her reception gown was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen… And boy, did they get it right…

The romantic satin dress wowed with it’s stunning simplicity with it’s sweetheart neckline, diamonte waistline and gorgeous train, and Kate partnered it with a flirtatious furry stole.

Despite the fact that this dress was arguably just as breath-taking as the first, it has never made the headlines like the lace wedding dress.

But it makes sense considering Kate was out of the view of paps and the public during her reception, so it’s understandable that there are less photos of the second graceful gown.

Well, we completely adore BOTH dresses and think Kate got it absolutely spot on. We don’t think we’ve ever seen a more beautiful bride.