Kate Middleton Is Joined By Prince William For St Patrick’s Day Parade

Our fave Royal couple = reunited!

He received a lot for stick for going off on a skiing holiday with pals while Kate was at home with the kids but Prince William is firmly back at work now.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade in London today, meeting and greeting guards along with a gigantic Irish wolfhound.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a moss-green coat for St Patrick’s Day

Kate looked lovely in a deep green Catherine Walker coat with a co-ordinating hat and black high heels.

Wills was in full Prince Charming mode with his traditional military uniform and hat. Maybe he was on the charm offensive after his wild holiday break…

The dad-of-two was spotted dancing during a party session in fancy ski resort, Verbier. According to reports Wills has so far only worked for 13 days of the year so far causing people to brand him ‘workshy.’

We say everyone needs a holiday! Even Wills. We’d like to see Kate on a cheeky girls weekend in Marbs soon, please.