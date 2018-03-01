People Aren’t Happy With Kate Middleton’s Latest Fashion Decision

From the editors of Marie Claire

The Duchess of Cambridge is at her busiest – navigating a calendar of official royal engagements and helping Meghan and Prince Harry plan their Windsor Castle wedding. Not to mention balancing motherhood duties, looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and preparing for baby number three.

This week looks like one of her busiest yet, with the 36-year-old royal even going to consecutive events on Wednesday – something she has been heavily praised for.

Kate Middleton came under fire, however, for her wardrobe choices, with fans and followers deeming that her outfit on Wednesday wasn’t weather appropriate.

Braving the freezing temperatures, Kate walked to the National Portrait Gallery from her taxi without a coat – and while it was a short walk, fans were worried for the pregnant mother’s wellbeing.

It has been thought however that it could have been down to royal protocol, with it recently announced that we would never see Kate Middleton remove her coat.

‘This evening The Duchess of Cambridge visited NPGLondon where she unveiled her Patron’s Trail of the exhibition: ‘Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography’, Kensington Palace announced in a statement, with a photo of the Duchess in her Orla Kiely x Leith Clark floral dress, teamed with a pair of nude pumps and a clutch.

This was Kate’s second official event of the day, with the 36-year-old already appearing at the Royal Foundation Forum with Prince Harry, Prince William and Meghan Markle, going for a different look in a royal blue tailored maternity dress by Séraphine.

