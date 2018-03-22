Kate Middleton Just Wore A £49 Hobbs Top, And It’s Still In Stock

It won't be around for long...

Kate Middleton today stepped out to complete her final royal engagement before she heads off on maternity leave.

The Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William headed to Stratford, London to visit Sports Aid at the Copper Box Arena. They met with wheelchair basketball players, who are all hoping to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Later, they helped prepare a Big Lunch, in aid of the Commonwealth celebrations.

Kate, 36, looked as chic as ever during the day’s events. She opted for a sophisticated but relaxed outfit choice, wearing jeans and a simple floral top with a white coat, by maternity designer Goat.

But it was Catherine’s top that caught the attention of fashion fans everywhere. She opted for a Hobbs number which is a surprisingly affordable price.

While the ‘Rosie’ top was on sale for £79, it’s now been reduced to just £49. Hobbs customers can also purchase the royal-approved piece for a further discount of £44.10, with a special 10% offer at Hobbs.

The top has sold out on the Hobbs website, but it may come back into stock. Keep a look-out here.

However, John Lewis are also selling the top too, and still have size 12s available. Have a browse here.

Catherine’s Hobbs’ top is one of her most affordable fashion choices recently, although they are a designer she’s regularly favoured over the years.

While the Duke and Duchess’s engagements today will be Catherine’s last before starting her maternity leave, it’s thought that their third baby isn’t due until near the end of April.

It has been rumoured that the new royal arrival is set to appear around 23rd April – aptly, on St. George’s Day.

The Duchess is of course due to give birth just weeks before her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, on 19th May.