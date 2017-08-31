Kate Middleton May Have Just Paid A Touching Tribute To Princess Diana

Fashion experts think her most recent dress choice could be a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law

As you probably know, today marks 20 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry have acknowledged the sombre occasion in a number of ways, including visiting a memorial garden in Kensington, London yesterday.

They were joined by William’s wife Kate Middleton, who appeared to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law in a very special way.

The 35-year-old had opted for a green Prada dress, which featured a pussybow neckline, an eye-catching poppy print and a midi skirt.

Of course, Kate looked gorgeous. But fashion experts have speculated that she may not just have chosen the £1420 design because of how pretty it is.

Poppies are often used as a symbol of remembrance for people who’ve served in the military and perished in war. But they’re also a sign of peace and death, which makes sense given the circumstances.

If this was Kate’s thinking, it’s a pretty lovely gesture.

While at the gardens, Kate spoke about two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte dancing, telling English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo: ‘She absolutely loves it.’

According to Hello!, William, 35, then said of his mother: ‘She loved dancing, she was a fantastic dancer.

‘We’ve been going through her music collection recently and there’s some quite eclectic stuff in there. She was elated by the skill.’

The Duke and Duchess were later invited to the English National Ballet’s My First Ballet programme, with William responding: ‘We will definitely have to come.’

It sounds like little Charlotte is growing up to be just like her much-loved grandmother, doesn’t it?