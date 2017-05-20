Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen To Pippa’s Wedding

The 35-year-old is stunning in blush pink

YAY! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are officially married, tying the knot in what was arguably the wedding of the year this afternoon.

The couple said their vows at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, in front of around 300 friends and family.

They were joined by guests including Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, whose children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and flower girl.

See: Pippa Middleton And James Matthews Seal The Deal With A Kiss

James’s younger brother Spencer Matthews (yep, of Made In Chelsea fame) was best man, while Pippa’s bro James Middleton brought girlfriend Donna Air. Prince Harry added to the royal headcount, although his girlfriend Meghan Markle wasn’t spotted at the venue. Of course, Pippa completely stole the show in her stunning Giles Deacon gown. The lace number featured a high neckline, a cut-out back and a full skirt. The 33-year-old’s hair had been pinned into a classic up-do, and her make-up was au naturel. Oh, and we’re loving that hint of tiara. But while Pippa was (quite rightly) the belle of the ball, sister Kate certainly looked all kinds of chic. See: So Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Dress Did Not Disappoint Kate, 35, had opted for a blush Alexander McQueen midi, which boasted a tailored waist, puffed sleeves and a plunge neckline. She’d accessorised with a fascinator and delicate drop earrings, and was sporting a similar ‘do to Pippa. Pippa was glowing with happiness as she arrived in a vintage car alongside father Michael Middleton, and was later seen beaming as she left the church with her new husband, 41. Guests are now believed to be celebrating the marriage in a large glass marquee, erected on the Middleton family’s property. It all sounds pretty perfect to us. Big congratulations to Pippa and James!