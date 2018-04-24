Was There A Touching Reason Behind Kate Middleton’s Red Dress Outside The Lindo Wing?

Many are drawing comparisons between the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana...

Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, a son, at 11.01am on Monday morning.

We all know the drill by now; following the announcement, Facebook feeds and TV news rooms were streaming constant updates from the door of the Lindo wing at St Mary’s hospital in London, waiting for their first glimpse of the new prince.

We didn’t need to wait long. About seven hours after giving birth, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out onto those famous steps alongside her husband Prince William to introduce the world to the new addition to their family.

Naturally, Kate was glowing in a red Jenny Packham number. Considering the new royal baby was born on St. George’s Day, many thought that she may have been referencing the patron’s day with her red and white ensemble.

Others were reminded of another royal occasion; when Princess Diana stood on the very same steps of the Lindo wing, holding Prince Harry.

In September of 1984, the Princess of Wales introduced the cameras to her second child with Prince Charles. Diana wore a longline coat in the very same red shade, with white collar detailing.

Perhaps Kate was paying a touching tribute to Prince William’s mother? It wouldn’t be the first time.

Whatever the reason behind the styling decision, we’re applauding her for wearing anything besides a pair of tracksuit bottoms so soon after giving birth. That’s what you’d find us in, tbh.

Gorgeous as ever, KM.