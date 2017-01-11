The Reason Why Kate Middleton Only Ever Uses A Clutch Bag

There's a pretty interesting theory behind Kate's lack of handbag variety...

Ever noticed something a little interesting about Kate Middleton‘s handbag collection?

We mean, probably not, considering you’re not crazy celebrity fashion stalkers like us at LOOK HQ. So let us explain…

See: All In The Detail: Embellished Clutch Bags To Swoon Over

Kate – who turned 35 on Monday – literally ALWAYS uses a clutch bag.

Yep. You’ll be hard pushed to find a photo of her from recent years with a shopper or a satchel, and you’ll definitely never see her with a rucksack thrown on her back.

But there appears to be a very good reason for this.

The founder of Beaumont Etiquette – Myka Meier – explains to Good Housekeeping: ‘When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward.’

See: Have You Noticed This About The Way Kate Middleton Sits?

Ahhh. However, etiquette expert William Hanson doesn’t think Kate needs to hide behind her clutch.

He explains to the MailOnline: ‘The Duchess of Cambridge may well prefer not to shake hands with certain people – but there are other ways to achieve this, as used by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

‘It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the Royal Family (blood royal or those who have married in to the family) unless their hand extends first.

‘With more experience, the Duchess of Cambridge will soon realise that she needn’t be too nice, extend and shake hands with everyone.

‘A courteous smile at those whom she does not have time to shake hands will suffice.’

Crikey. We better remember that if K-Middy ever pops by the office.