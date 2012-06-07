Kate Bosworth Rocks An LBD In NYC

Kate Bosworth hit the in yet another red carpet winner – can this girl ever put a fashion foot wrong?

The actress attended the Whitney Art Party in New York wearing a beaded Theyskens Theory dress proving that a little black dress doesn’t have to be boring. Simplicity really does have impact when done just right.

She finished her look with simple strappy Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, simple black clutch bag, side swept hair and a trademark healthy summer glow – Miss Bosworth we salute you! FD