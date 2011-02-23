Kate Bosworth Does Brit Chic At London Fashion Week AW11

Kate Bosworth wearing a Mulberry dress and boots in London, left, a model wearing the same dress on the Mulberry AW10 catwalk, left
Kate Bosworth landed in London for the Burberry AW11 show on Sunday and we love that she’s playing it patriotic with her style. In head-to-toe Burberry Prorsum studs first, then stepping out today in a Mulberry denim dress and their best-selling Postman’s Lock boots. She gets extra style points from us for wardrobe recycling – her dress is from their AW10 collection. We’re anticipating one big denim dress comeback. GG
 
 
 
 
 