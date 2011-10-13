Julia Roberts Looks Gorgeous On The Red Carpet!

Julia Roberts may not be a regular red-carpet fashion fixture, but when she hits it, she really hits it! The actress glowed at the Fireflies In The Garden premiere in LA last night, stealing the limelight from her younger co-star Hayden Panettiere in a pin-flashing black dress and blazer amped up with a cascading statement necklace and patent YSL platforms. The actress topped it off with tousled beachy blonde locks, tanned pins and that famous smile. More of the same please Ms Roberts! GG