Where to buy Carey Mulligan, Una Foden (read: everyone’s) favourite pram brand…

Cheryl, Beyonce, MIC’s Binky Felstead, Rosie Huntington-Whitely… Just about every celeb filling up our Insta feeds in 2017 is either pregnant or popping a babe out any day now (…depending on when you’re reading this).

But what do the hoity toity tots and mini movers and makers of celeb’ land have in common?

A swanky pram it seems!

Yes siree. The coolest kids on the baby-sized block have all made the same executive decision, convincing their celebrity parents to splash their cash on one set of wheels – and by Amsterdam-based brand Joolz no less.

The Joolz Geo in Parrot Blue has fast cemented itself as the brand’s #1 bestseller, proudly loved by likes of celeb’ parents Carey Mulligan, Una Foden, Harry Judd – and one assumes their mini-me’s too.

Joolz Geo in Parrot Blue, £699, Joolz

Yours for £799, it’s suited to all terrain be it Rodeo Drive (baby) and/or your nearest park, plus each design is customisable – should you be looking for bonus fash’ points (here’s looking at you Huntington-Whiteley). Bonus – Joolz promise that the packaging your pram will arrive in is in is fully recyclable too – seriously you can make it into bird boxes – looksee!

While Look is pretty sure that Beyonce will bag a Bugaboo (a Bugaboo) because, well, the Destiny’s child jokes write themselves… It looks like the rest of the world is gaga for Joolz.

To be honest? They had Look HQ at Carey Mulligan.

Whether you’re pregnant and in the market for a pram – or simply treating your daughter/wife/cousin twice removed to a set of wheels – rest assured that this guy has No.1 buy written all over it.

Well, that or your baby’s name, should you choose to customise the handles too…

See, swanky right!?