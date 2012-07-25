Jennifer Lopez Pours Her Killer Curves Into A Sexy Frock

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is known for her voluptuous curves and sexy style, and she certainly didn’t disappoint in the fashion stakes as she stepped out in New York for her birthday, after her beau Casper Smart threw her a suprise party for her 43rd. J-Lo looked stunning in a form-fitting Tom Ford red dress with the signature gold shoulder-to-hip zip detail. This dress continues to be very popular with the A-List, having been worn already by not one but two celebs recently – Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Beckinsale. J-Lo styled hers with matching Christian Louboutin ‘Bis Un Bout’ sky-high, ankle-strap pumps and a Fendi clutch. It’s not the first time J-Lo has been spotted in a figure-hugging frock – form-fitting styles have fast become her signature. Well, if we had her bod, we’d want to show it off at any given chance, too! Happy birthday Jennifer! ME