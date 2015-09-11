11 Reasons Why Jennifer Lawrence Is The Bomb

Jennifer Lawrence is one girl that it’s totally okay to have a crush on right? Right.

From falling in Dior to making *hilariously* innapropriate gestures whilst holding an Oscar, JLaw just seems to breeze around Hollywood charming the pants off of A-listers and bystanders alike with her rowdy laughter and snappy one-liners. And if it isn’t enough that she’s incredibly talented with a bevvy of blockbusters under her belt, she also happens to be stunningly pretty…oh, and she IS The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen *shrugs* which just about top trumps everything right? Who doesn’t love a girl that’s super nifty with a bow and arrow. Answer: No one.

And, because we love her we’ve rounded up the 9 reasons we think she’s 50 shades of awesome…

1. She’s The Least Proud Person Ever

During an MTV appearance alongside Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, JLaw stuffed ten marshmallows into her mouth before going on to divulge some very personal info.

“I don’t wash my hands after I go to the bathroom,” she boasted before adding, “I’ve peed in some sinks. When two girls go into a bathroom, one of us has got to take a sink, and I actually like taking a sink.”

Suddenly, everything we ever felt embarrassed of is irrelevant.

2. She’s Really Honest

On fame, Jennifer told the New York Times: ‘You want to know how I’ve changed? I’m so scared to say anything now. I can see every negative way that people can take it, and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining.

‘”Oh, she’s so conceited now. Oh, she’s so jaded now.” It probably comes from Googling myself. If it were up to me, I would not talk. I would just act.

‘You try being 22, having a period and staying away from Google. I once Googled “Jennifer Lawrence Ugly.” [Laughs] Do I sound bitchy?’ Not at all, Jen (and you’re a total stunner).

3. When She Laughs, She REALLY Laughs

JLaw has this awesome guffaw that makes it look like whatever she’s just heard is THE funniest thing to be said, in the history of the world…ever. Plus, she really puts her back into it. Props.

4. She’s Had A Bit Of A ‘Moment’ With Jack Nicholson

Backstage at the Oscars, Hollywood legend and self-professed ladies man Jack Nicholson totally hijacked JLaw’s interview segment, congratulating her on her win for Silver Linings Playbook. The Lawrence, not at all intimidated, brazenly quips back that *the* Jack Nicholson is being ‘rude’ for interrupting her interview. Step BACK JN.

5. There Is Never Too Much TMI With JLaw

Girl tells it like it is.

6. Chick Has Got ALL The Funny Lines

Brilliant.

7. And She Can’t Seem To Stop Falling Over At Major Award Ceremonies

But blimey can she ever fall gracefully. There was this time…

…and this time…

…and this time too. Proving that if you’re gonna stack it, stack it in couture.

8. She Has Priorities

Fair dos, it would probably be our first question too…swiftly followed by, ‘Where is Tom Hardy?’

9. She Dances Like A Bit Of A Loon

Stick on Prince. Things are GONNA get medieval.

10. She Knows How To Lay Some Smack Down

JLaw:1

Paparazzi: annihilated

11. She Is A Bit Of A Sweetheart (This Might Be Too Much For Some Of You)

And finally, did you hear about that time JLaw dashed off the red carpet to comfort a little girl who was crying? Yeah. That happened.