Make like it's 1997



It was our first love affair with a shoe… Yes ladies, the ’90s cult shoe is making a comeback and – in the words of Chandler Bing – could we be any more excited?!

Rihanna’s footwear designs for her ongoing collaboration with Puma are always a huge hit – often selling out online within days. We mean, who could forget those faux fur slides that were just about in every street style shot?! And the pink satin bow slides from her SS17 collection that we‘re still desperate to get our hands on… Well, the Bad Gal singer clearly loves slides as much as us, as her latest drop for Fenty x Puma is yup, you guessed it, sliders.

And they’re not just any sliders… They’re JELLY SHOE sliders!!

Yes, Riri has turned our beloved childhood jelly shoes into the coolest sliders we’ve ever seen.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Making us feel totally nostaligic – jelly shoes MADE our holiday wardrobe when we were 12. We mean, apart from the 127 blisters they used to give us, they were amazing. You could get them in pretty much any colour under the sun and because they only cost about £5, you definitely had at least three pairs.

SEE: The 13 Sandals To See You Through Summer In Style

And while Riri’s designs are more expensive they’re still totally affordable. Priced at £70 and available in a choice of pink, blue or black, if you fancy getting your hands on a pair you better be quick because we’re pretty sure these won’t be around for long.

Wear with your slogan swimsuit and denim cut-offs on holiday or style with a simple strappy black midi dress to stay cool in the city. However you choose to style them – jellies will pack a lot of impact when it comes to your next #OOTD. Trust us.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Just in time for payday – the blue ones are already in our online baskets!

SEE: Noone Does Red Carpet Fashion Quite Like Rihannah