Kelly Osbourne has shared her thoughts about leaving Fashion Police.

The E! presenter worked alongside Joan Rivers on the TV show, which provides a commentary on celebrity fashion.

Whilst co-hosting The Talk this week, with celebrity mum Sharon Osbourne, she said, “Working with Joan Rivers for five years was incredible. I learned so much. I’m excited for my future now. I want to try new things.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter was devastated at the loss of the icon earlier last year, and got a tribute bumble bee tattoo in her memory.







Kelly announced she would be leaving the show at the end of February, following controversial news that her co-panelist Giuliana Rancic made offensive remarks about American singer and actress Zendaya at the Oscars. Rancic later issued an apology on air, but it had already angered many viewers – and Kelly, who happens to be a close friend of the actress.







So that leaves an open spot on the show, and Kim Kardashian’s opinionated sister Khloe is rumoured to be amongst the favourites to take Kelly’s place.

With her own clothing line, shared with her famous siblings, a hair care range and a natural flair for edgy street style, we’d love to see Khlo’ on our Fashion Police screens.







No stranger to E!, the Kardashian sister presented the channel’s news live from the Oscars, alongside the presenters, offering critique of the red carpet fashions.

Former The Hills star Kristen Cavallari is also in the mix.

The show is set to air again on 30th March, so we’ll be waiting to see who gets the job…

By Laura Jane Turner