Burberry’s got a new girl on the block, and she’s got some very famous parents...

She’s the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost and has just been named as the new face of Burberry’s Liquid Lip Velvet campaign. Yup, Iris Law is officially the new kid on the block who’s quickly becoming the model-of-the-moment…

Hi Iris! Congrats on being named the face of Burberry’s Liquid Lip Velvet campaign! What do you like the most about the lipsticks?

“Before I shot the campaign, I usually refrained from using lip colours because I struggled to get a neat finish, so they’d often end up looking smudged. But the Liquid Lip Velvet lipsticks are so easy to use, they’ve definitely made me love using lip colours!”

We heard that the ah-mazing Wendy Rowe was the make-up artist on set. Did she show you any make-up tricks and tips?

“Wendy did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip. I loved this look because it’s timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum [Sadie Frost] when she was in her 20s – so iconic!

“I loved the different lip colours we used… especially the red lips [Military Red No.41 and Oxblood No.53]. Now, I always do a red lip when I go out at weekends or for dinner.

Can you share any tips on how best to apply Liquid Lip Velvet?

“I apply it to the middle of my bottom lip and use my finger to move the tint across my lips so that the coverage is light. The colour is super pigmented, so you can vary the finish you want.”

Who’s your all time favourite model?

Kate! Of course…

‘Kay, it’s official. She’s the coolest girl ever, and if you want her Burberry look, their Liquid Velvet Lip is only £26. Shop away…