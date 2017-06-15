Instagram Is Making A Big Change To Sponsored Content

You won't be able to get away with any sponsored posts on the sly any more...

It is well known the serious money celebrities, bloggers and influencers can make by simply posting a picture on Instagram. While anyone with 1000 plus followers can start to make £££ from their account, the Kim Kardashian and Beyoncés of the world regularly make six figure sums, often in the region of £500,000.

Although it is completely legal to make the money in this way, the problem is that people aren’t declaring what is and what isn’t paid-for-content. And, for users, it’s becoming trickier to work out what posts are genuine and what are advertisements. While anyone charging for posts should notify their following with hashtags #sp or #ad, many don’t.

However, everything is set to change thanks to a new update from Instagram that will clearly identify which posts are sponsored. Instagram announced today a new ‘paid partnership with’ sub-header that will have to appear on sponsored posts and stories.

‘As more and more partnerships form on Instagram, it’s important to ensure the community is able to easily recognise when someone they follow is paid to post content,’ Instagram wrote in a blog post on their website.

‘In the coming weeks, you’ll start to see a new ‘Paid partnership with’ tag on posts and stories. This feature will help creators more clearly communicate to their followers when they are working in partnership with a business,’ the blog post continued.

Not only will the new update help users, it will ensure brands and content creators can track sponsored posts much more easily.

The social media platform illustrated the new transparent labelling with an example post created with fashion blogger, Aimee Song of Song of Style.