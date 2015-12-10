Meet The Instagram Husbands Behind Those Perfect Photos

Stop scrolling through those endless #OOTD pics, because we’ve got news for you. Ever wondered what’s behind those perfectly constructed photos that clog up your feed? Ever felt a twinge of jealousy and disappointment of your own life when you glance over the multitude of shoe pics, nutritious lunches and #details? Well, it turns out that there’s a whole group of men suffering in silence for the purpose of these photographs. Until now, that is.



SEE: The Most Followed UK Instagram Accounts Are Really Surprising



Meet the Instagram Husbands. They’re the people responsible for ensuring that their girlfriends get the best possible shot with which to captivate their followers. And it’s taken over their lives. As one of the husbands, Jeff, explains: “Behind every cute girl on Instagram, there’s a guy like me. And a brick wall.” Poor Jeff.

The men watch as their significant others take pictures of their carefully curated piles of stuff, or clamber into position as they attempt to take the perfect ‘from above’ shot. “I’m basically a human selfie stick,” says one.

“We take so long to get anywhere because we’re always taking pictures of our feet,” laments one husband. Another moans: “We used to eat our food. Now we just take pictures of it.”

The husbands even have their own Tumblr account, on which they share the trials and tribulations of playing photographer on a daily basis.

In the video, one husband is reprimanded by his Insta-addicted girlfriend for sipping his coffee before she has a chance to capture it for the purposes of social media. “We have to show everybody how much we enjoy our lives together,” she says. Sound familiar?

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Clearly, if you want to be a pro on Instagram, you don’t need to worry about which filter you’re applying to your pictures. You need to get yourself an Instagram Husband.